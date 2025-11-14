Here's why Kagiso Rabada ruled out of first Test against India

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa reacts during day four of the Second Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

KOLKATA: South Africa’s star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the first Test against India at Eden Gardens due to a rib injury sustained during the team’s initial training session in India on Tuesday.

The extent of his participation in the second Test, scheduled in Guwahati next week, remains uncertain.

Rabada underwent a scan on the day of the injury but still attended Wednesday’s training session.

The details of his involvement were limited, and he skipped Thursday’s optional session, a routine for many senior players.

On Friday morning, Rabada took a fitness test before the start of play but experienced discomfort, prompting a late decision to exclude him from the match.

In his place, Corbin Bosch has been drafted into the playing XI.

Bosch, who has appeared in three Tests prior to this tour, was also part of South Africa’s squad in Pakistan but did not feature in either match. He joins Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder as South Africa’s seamers for the first Test.

South Africa’s squad does not include any other frontline fast bowlers, following Lungi Ngidi’s omission from both the Pakistan and India series as part of a subcontinent-specific strategy.

No replacement players have been added to the squad yet.

Over the next five weeks, South Africa will play another Test, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in India.

While the white-ball squads are yet to be announced, Rabada is expected to be included in South Africa’s T20I squad, with next year’s T20 World Cup in mind