Bangladesh crush Ireland by an innings and 47 runs in first Test

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam celebrates with his team after taking a wicket during the first Test against Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 14, 2025. – BCB

SYLHET: Bangladesh secured a commanding innings-and-47-run victory over Ireland inside four days in Sylhet, powered by Hasan Murad’s four-wicket haul and brilliant centuries from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

It was a collective effort, with contributions from nearly every player in the side.

Ireland’s only small consolation came in delaying the inevitable until 45 minutes after lunch on the fourth day, after having lost half their side on the third evening.

Andy McBrine played a patient innings of 52, sharing a crucial 66-run seventh-wicket partnership with Andy Balbirnie, who came in at No. 8 due to a finger injury.

Nahid Rana provided Bangladesh the breakthrough immediately after lunch, dismissing McBrine with the second ball.

A short delivery induced a pull shot that found Hasan Murad at midwicket. McBrine fell for 52 off 106 balls, hitting five boundaries.

Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill briefly steadied Ireland with a 54-run ninth-wicket stand. Neill scored 36 with seven fours, while McCarthy, the last man out, struck a six and two fours in his 25-run innings.

The fourth day began with a session dominated by DRS reviews that initially went Ireland’s way. Matthew Humphreys successfully overturned a decision in the first over, only to be dismissed soon after by Taijul Islam, caught off a top edge at backward square-leg.

McBrine survived twice in a single over off Mehidy Hasan Miraz by narrow margins, while Balbirnie also got lucky before Murad eventually trapped him lbw for 38, confirmed by umpire’s call.

McBrine reached his half-century just before lunch, highlighting a resilient session for the visitors.

Ireland began their second innings trailing by 301 runs. They lost five wickets on the third afternoon despite Paul Stirling’s valiant 43, which included seven boundaries. Stirling’s dismissal via a run-out sparked further collapse.

Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker were trapped lbw by Taijul and Murad respectively, and Curtis Campher was brilliantly caught by Shadman Islam at cover, leaving Ireland facing an uphill battle that they could not overcome on the fourth day.