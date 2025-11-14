England extends winning streak with convincing win over Serbia

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their first goal against Serbia in UEFA Qualifiers on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

WEMBLEY: England maintained their remarkable form in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 victory over Serbia at Wembley on Thursday, marking their seventh consecutive win.

Despite a rain-soaked evening and a sluggish start, the hosts displayed resilience and quality to secure the win.

England began the match slowly, a stark contrast to their recent dominant performances, but head coach Thomas Tuchel’s motivational intervention helped lift the team.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Bukayo Saka scored a superb volley, giving England a lead they would maintain throughout the match. Tuchel also handed a first senior cap to Manchester City’s promising young defender Nico O'Reilly.

Substitutions including Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze after the 65th minute injected energy into the team, with Eze’s curling finish in the final minute sealing a confident performance.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford extended his clean sheet streak to 10 matches, while the team has now scored 20 goals without conceding in World Cup qualifying.

Although the match lacked the tension of previous fixtures, the victory further boosted the squad’s confidence ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The match also highlighted the depth of England’s squad, with contributions from Jude Bellingham, Foden, Marcus Rashford, and debutant Reece Wharton proving valuable.

After the game, Tuchel praised his team’s resilience but noted areas for improvement.

“It was a difficult, complicated match. We had to adapt and be flexible. Maybe we lacked a little precision with the final pass, otherwise we could have created more chances and scored earlier to play with more calm,” he said.

England’s final qualifier will be against Albania on Sunday, while the draw for the 2026 World Cup is scheduled in Washington on December 5.