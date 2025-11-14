Pakistan crush Oman by 40 runs in Asia Cup Rising Stars opener

Pakistan Shaheens’ bowler Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after taking wicket during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars opener against Oman at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on November 14, 2025. – Screengrab/Livestream

DOHA: Pakistan defeated Oman by 40 runs in an exciting opener of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 220/4 in their 20 overs. Opener Mohammad Naeem fell early for six off five balls to Omani pacer Shafiq Jan, leaving Pakistan at 19/1 in the second over.

Yasir Khan then joined Maaz Sadaqat and helped stabilise the innings with a 44-run partnership.

However, Wasim Ali struck to dismiss Yasir for run-a-ball 26, which included three fours and a six, bringing the score to 63/2 in the eighth over.

Mohammad Faiq added a quick 19 off nine balls, including one four and two sixes, before being dismissed by Jay Odedra, leaving Pakistan at 101/3 in the 12th over.

Sadaqat continued in sublime form, reaching a well-deserved half-century, while skipper Irfan Niazi joined him to accelerate the innings.

The pair added 82 crucial runs, with Niazi smashing five sixes in a 44-run cameo off just 21 balls, before falling in the 18.1 over for 44, leaving Pakistan at 183/4.

Saad Masood provided the late flourish, hitting back-to-back sixes and helping Pakistan surpass the 200-run mark. Pakistan finished strongly, scoring 18 runs in the final over to close at 220/4.

Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 96 off 54 balls, featuring five fours and nine sixes, while Masood contributed 19 off six deliveries, including one four and two sixes.

Chasing 221, Oman struggled from the start. Ubaid Shah struck early, dismissing opener Sufyan Yusuf for run-a-ball three, leaving the team at 7/1 in 1.3 overs.

Skipper Hammad Mirza and Karan Sonavale tried to rebuild with a 57-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sonavale fell for 26 off 18, including one four and two sixes, to Maaz Sadaqat, and Mirza was run out for 34 off 27 balls, as Oman slumped to 73/4 in 9.3 overs.

Narayan Saishiv was run out immediately afterward by Ghazi Ghori, followed by back-to-back wickets from Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood, reducing Oman to 79/7 in 11.4 overs.

Zikria Islam and Muzahir Raza staged a valiant fight with an 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket, but Islam fell for 57 off 28 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes.

Raza remained unbeaten on 46 off 24 balls, including four fours and four sixes. Ubaid Shah dismissed Oman's ninth batter, Shafiq Jan, for a duck to seal Pakistan’s 40-run victory.

For Pakistan, Ubaid Shah was the standout with figures of 3/29 in three overs, while Maaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood took two wickets each to help restrict Oman.