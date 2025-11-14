France qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 after dominant win over Ukraine

France's Hugo Ekitike celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after the match against Ukraine in UEFA Qualifiers on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: France has secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a convincing 4–0 victory over Ukraine in their UEFA qualifying match here at the Parc des Princes on Thursday.

The result, highlighted by a stellar performance from Kylian Mbappe, confirms Les Bleus’ place in next year’s tournament.

The first half remained goalless as both sides struggled to break the deadlock despite several promising attacks.

France took control immediately after the interval, with Mbappe opening the scoring in the 55th minute with a composed finish.

Moments later, Michael Olise doubled the advantage, completing a well-constructed attacking move that exposed the Ukrainian defense.

France continued to dominate possession and tempo, and their efforts paid off again in the 83rd minute when Mbappe scored his second goal of the night, cementing the hosts’ control.

Substitute Hugo Ekitike added a fourth goal late in the match, sealing a comprehensive and comfortable victory for Didier Deschamps’ side.

In another headline-making qualifier, Ireland stunned Portugal with a 2–0 win. Troy Parrott scored both goals in the first half, giving Ireland a strong lead.

The situation worsened for Portugal in the second half when captain Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card and was sent off. Despite intense pressure in the closing minutes, Portugal could not mount a comeback.

With this win, France now joins the list of confirmed 2026 World Cup participants, while Portugal faces mounting pressure in their remaining fixtures to secure qualification.