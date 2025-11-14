Devin Booker shines as Phoenix Suns rout Indiana Pacers

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center on Nov 12, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Devin Booker delivered a stellar performance, scoring 33 points, including 16 in the third quarter as the Phoenix Suns dominated the Indiana Pacers 133–98 in an NBA clash at PHX Arena on Thursday.

Booker also contributed seven assists, showcasing his leadership and efficiency as Phoenix improved to 8–5 on the season.

The Suns set the tone early, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and maintaining an aggressive pace throughout the game. Their explosive second quarter, in which they tallied 39 points, put the game out of reach for the Pacers.

Dillon Brooks matched Booker’s impact with a season-best 32 points in just 28 minutes, demonstrating his two-way presence on both ends of the court.

Supporting contributions came from Grayson Allen (12 points), Nick Richards (14 points), and Royce O’Neale, who chipped in five points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Oso Ighodaro added 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Jordan Goodwin nearly recorded a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Indiana, now 1–11 on the season, struggled to match Phoenix’s intensity, ball movement, and defensive pressure despite occasional scoring runs.

The Suns continue to gain momentum in the Western Conference standings, led by Booker and a fully engaged supporting cast. Phoenix will next host the Atlanta Hawks at PHX Arena on November 17.