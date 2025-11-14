Cristiano Ronaldo faces World Cup Ban after red card against Ireland

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Republic of Ireland's Jake O'Brien in UEFA Qualifiers on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a multi-match ban that may rule him out of Portugal’s opening game at the 2026 World Cup after being sent off for the first time in his international career during a 2–0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The Portugal captain was shown a red card in the 61st minute for violent conduct after elbowing Dara O'Shea off the ball. While a yellow card was initially issued, a VAR review prompted the referee to reconsider and upgrade it to a red.

The 40-year-old was dismissed on his 226th appearance for Portugal, extending his men’s international caps record. At club level, he has received 13 red cards.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended his star player, calling the decision harsh.

“He has never been sent off before in 226 games, and that deserves credit. I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team,” Martinez said. “He was being grabbed and pushed, and the action looks worse than it is. I don’t think it’s an elbow.”

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson revealed that Ronaldo was jeered as he left the pitch and exchanged words with players. “He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card,” Hallgrimsson said.

Troy Parrott scored both goals for Ireland, delaying Portugal’s push for qualification.

Despite the loss, Portugal still leads Hungary by two points and remains one win away from securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.