PCB completes PSL valuation as six cities shortlisted for two new teams

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the independent valuation process for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises and other commercial assets, marking a key step ahead of the league’s next expansion phase.

Following the completion of the exercise, the PCB has issued renewal offer letters to all compliant PSL franchises, detailing the revised franchise fees for the upcoming 10-year cycle.

Franchises have been asked to respond within the specified deadline.

To ensure transparency and provide complete clarity on the valuation process, the board has arranged both joint and individual meetings between franchise officials and the independent valuer, EY MENA.

These sessions will allow franchises to review the valuation methodology and raise queries directly with the evaluators.

Meanwhile, the PCB has also received valuation reports for two new PSL teams, with the tender process for their sale scheduled to begin soon.

Interested bidders will be able to select from the following shortlisted city names:

Hyderabad

Sialkot

Muzaffarabad

Faisalabad

Gilgit

Rawalpindi

Reaffirming its commitment to a fair and transparent process, the PCB said it aims to further strengthen its long-standing partnership with PSL stakeholders.

The board emphasised that the league continues to contribute significantly to the growth and global visibility of Pakistan cricket.

Recently, PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer also confirmed during a press conference at the National Bank Stadium that an auction would be held for two new franchises in the league’s 11th edition.

“An auction will be held for two new PSL franchises. Bidding parties will be given a pool of city names from which they can select one team,” Naseer stated.