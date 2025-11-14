PCB announces ticket sales for Pakistan–Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20I tri-series

Babar Azam plays a shot as wicket keeper Regis Chakabva looks on during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on April 25, 2021. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Tickets for the Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series will go on sale online from 2pm today (Friday), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets through pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available at TCS Express Centres from 3pm on Saturday, 15 November. Details regarding ECP enclosures will be announced later.

The tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 18 to 29 November, with all seven matches scheduled to start at 6pm local time.

For all matches except the final, tickets for the General enclosures—Miran Bakhsh and Sohail Tanvir—will be priced at PKR 200, while tickets for the final will cost PKR 300.

First-Class enclosures—Shoaib Akhtar and Yasir Arafat—will be priced at PKR 300 for all matches except the final, which will be available at PKR 400.

Premium enclosures—Azhar Mahmood and Javed Miandad—will offer tickets at PKR 400 for the first, second, fifth and sixth T20Is, while the third and fourth fixtures will be priced at PKR 500, and premium tickets for the final will cost PKR 600.

Tickets for the VIP enclosures—Imran Khan and Javed Akhtar—will be sold at PKR 500 for the opening two T20Is and the matches on 25 and 27 November.

For the fixtures on 22 and 23 November, VIP tickets will be priced at PKR 600, while the final will cost PKR 700.

Seats in the PCB Gallery (Main Building) will be priced at PKR 1,000 for the first two matches and the fixtures on 25 and 27 November.

Tickets for the matches on 22 and 23 November will cost PKR 1,200, and Gallery seats for the final will be priced at PKR 1,500.

Platinum Box seats will be available at PKR 8,000 for the matches on 18, 20, 25 and 27 November, while tickets for the fixtures on 22 and 23 November will be offered at PKR 10,000.

Far-End Box seats will cost PKR 7,000 for the matches on 18, 20, 25 and 27 November, PKR 8,000 for the 22 and 23 November fixtures, and PKR 10,000 for the final.

Hospitality boxes for the series are also on sale, and interested fans can contact the PCB head office for further information.

The revised schedule of the tri-series confirms Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in the opening match on 18 November, followed by Sri Lanka taking on Zimbabwe on 20 November.

Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka on 22 November before playing Zimbabwe on 23 November. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will meet again on 25 November, after which Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest the final group match on 27 November.

The final of the tri-series will be played on 29 November, bringing the week-long event to a close.