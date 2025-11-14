Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja swap set to shake up IPL 2026

The collage of photos shows Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (left) and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. – AFP

The IPL 2026 mini auction is shaping up to be one of the most eventful in recent years, with several franchises exploring major trade deals before entering the auction room.

The trade window has already sparked considerable excitement, with multiple big-ticket transfers in motion as teams look to strengthen their squads and address key gaps.

In previous seasons, notable cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Robin Uthappa, and Cameron Green have switched franchises through trades — with Pandya’s move from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai Indians standing out as one of the most high-profile transfers in IPL history.

One of the biggest stories ahead of IPL 2026 involves a swap deal between Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja.

After weeks of speculation linking Samson to Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, reports now indicate that his move to Chennai Super Kings is nearly finalised.

As part of the trade, Rajasthan Royals are expected to receive Sam Curran, making it one of the most significant player exchanges in IPL history.

However, despite all parties reaching an agreement, the deal is currently on hold due to technicalities — RR have exhausted their overseas player slots and must release a foreign player to accommodate Curran.

Confirmed Trades Ahead of the Auction:

Shardul Thakur

The first confirmed trade ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction sees star Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur moving to Mumbai Indians.

Thakur, who was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2 crore as an injury replacement during IPL 2025, featured in 10 matches last season. Known for his clutch performances, Thakur joins MI for the same transfer fee.

Sherfane Rutherford

Just an hour after Thakur’s announcement, Mumbai Indians also confirmed the acquisition of Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans.

The West Indies batter has played 44 T20Is and holds the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership (139 runs) in T20I history, achieved alongside Andre Russell against Australia in Perth.

Arjun Tendulkar

In another notable move, reports suggest that MI and LSG have agreed to a separate trade involving Arjun Tendulkar.

The young all-rounder, purchased by Mumbai for ₹30 lakh in IPL 2023, will reportedly join Lucknow Super Giants in pursuit of more game time.

MI management reportedly facilitated the transfer to ensure Tendulkar gets regular opportunities.

Mohammed Shami

Meanwhile, experienced Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is drawing strong interest from both Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

The 34-year-old, who boasts a stellar international record — 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is — could be the next major name on the move.

Highlighting DC’s intent, franchise mentor Sourav Ganguly recently spoke highly of Shami’s current form and fitness, saying:

“I’m sure the selectors are watching and there is communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the Mohammad Shami we know of.”