WATCH: Pakistan players, fans warmly welcome Sri Lanka team

Sri Lankan team welcomed by Pakistan players and fans ahead of their training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan cricket team players and fans extended a heartfelt welcome to the Sri Lankan side at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the second One Day International (ODI).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its official social media platforms, showing Pakistani players and young fans greeting the Sri Lankan team with flower petals as they arrived at the venue.

“Friendship not out. Pakistan players and fans come together to welcome the Sri Lankan team,” the PCB captioned the post.

The warm gesture comes amid recent reports suggesting that several Sri Lankan players had expressed concerns over security and sought to leave the tour early.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) reassured its players that stringent safety measures were in place in collaboration with the PCB and local authorities.

As a result of the brief uncertainty, the second ODI—originally scheduled for Thursday, November 13—has been postponed to Friday, November 14, while the final match of the series will now take place on Sunday, November 16.

In addition, the upcoming T20I tri-nation series featuring hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe has also been rescheduled. All matches will now be held in Rawalpindi instead of Lahore.

According to the revised itinerary, the tri-series will begin a day later than planned, starting on November 18, with the final set for November 29.

Revised T20I Tri-Series Schedule: