Former Sri Lanka captain says Pakistan tour 'should continue'

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Dimuth Karunaratne opined that Sri Lanka men's cricket team's white-ball tour of Pakistan should continue, highlighting the host country's history of providing "excellent security".

Karunaratne, who represented Sri Lanka in 100 Tests and 50 ODIs, recalled his previous tour of Pakistan and revealed that he and his national teammates were given foolproof security and thus, their white-ball tour, comprising the ongoing three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I tri-series, must go on.

"When I toured Pakistan, we had excellent security from the [Pakistan] Army. I’m not sure about the current situation, but I believe the tour should continue," the former Sri Lanka captain opined on X, formerly Twitter.

When I toured Pakistan, we had excellent security from the 🇵🇰Army. I’m not sure about the current situation, but I believe the tour should continue

🇵🇰 has always looked after everyone well. Still, players’ safety and comfort must come first, & both boards should listen to them. — Dimuth Karunarathna 🇱🇰 (@IamDimuth) November 13, 2025

He further applauded Pakistan for its hospitality, but stressed that players' safety and comfort should be the mutual priority of both cricket boards.

"[Pakistan] has always looked after everyone well. Still, players’ safety and comfort must come first, & both boards should listen to them."

Karunaratne's statement came in light of the now-quashed uncertainty surrounding Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of Pakistan due to their players' reluctance to continue, citing security concerns.

In response, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued an official statement assuring players that comprehensive security arrangements were being made in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local authorities.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management that several members of the national team touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns," the statement read.

"Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party," it added.

The SLC further clarified that any player choosing to return home despite the assurances would be replaced immediately to ensure the tour continues as planned, and their decision would be reviewed formally.

Later, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised schedule of the ODI series remainder, which saw the second and third fixtures being postponed by a day, respectively, while expressing gratitude towards the Sri Lanka players.