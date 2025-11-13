Aqib Javed opens up on Babar Azam's exclusion from T20Is last year

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates scoring a half-century during their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — AFP

Director of High Performance Centre Aqib Javed on Thursday addressed the long-standing chatter surrounding the exclusion of star batter Babar Azam from Pakistan men's T20I team last year, stressing it was "a collective decision".

Babar, who led Pakistan in three editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, had gone out of favour in the shortest format after the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

He ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 as the former champions shifted their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

However, following the heartbreak in the eight-team continental tournament, the right-handed batter was called up for the home assignment against South Africa, who finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Upon his return, the right-handed batter surpassed India's Rohit Sharma to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Although the 31-year-old has now returned to the T20I setup, former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed, who was the interim head coach of the national men's team when Babar was dropped, is often blamed by cricket fans for the decision.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with a cricket website, the World Cup-winning player rejected the notion of having a "personal issue" with the batter, emphasising that he did not hold the power of selecting or dropping a player all by himself.

"As for Babar, why would it matter to us whether we target one player or another? People say that since someone [Babar] was dropped from the T20 side, I must have a personal issue with him — but if that’s the case, then am I being personal with Babar only in one format?" Javed questioned.

"For instance, I may not have any issue with him in Tests, only in T20s. And by the way, who am I, as an individual, to select or drop anyone? These are collective decisions — made by the entire selection committee.

"I’m not at the level where I can favour or go against any player on a personal basis," he concluded.