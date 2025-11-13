Trophy for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 unveiled

Left to right: Captains of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, UAE, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Oman and Afghanistan pose for a picture with the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 trophy in Doha on November 13, 2025. — ACC

DOHA: The glittering trophy for the rebranded ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 was unveiled here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The silverware was unveiled by the captains of all participating teams – Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong and Oman, who also posed for photographs with the trophy.

The eight-team tournament, previously known as the Emerging Asia Cup, will get underway with a curtain raiser between Pakistan and Oman on Friday and will run until November 23, with all 15 matches scheduled to be played in Qatar's capital.

The eight participating teams are divided into two groups of four, with Group A featuring Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, while Group B comprises Pakistan, India, UAE and Oman.

Test-playing nations — Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan — will send their A teams, while UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman will field their senior sides.

Unlike the senior men’s Asia Cup, which featured a Super Four stage, this edition will adopt a straight knockout format. The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the semi-finals.

Consequently, fans could witness two possible Pakistan-India clashes — one in the group stage and potentially another in the final.

Afghanistan will enter the 15-match tournament as defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the 2024 edition held in Al Amerat, Oman.

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 schedule: