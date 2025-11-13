PCB Chairman Naqvi visits Rawalpindi stadium to analyse security arrangements

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right) meets Sri Lanka men's cricket team's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 13, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here to oversee the security arrangements in place for the Sri Lanka men's cricket team.

Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, was accompanied by Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera and state minister Talal Chaudhry as he met security officials on duty while inspecting the arrangements, urging them to serve with utmost dedication.

The PCB chair also met the Sri Lanka players, coaches and support staff and thanked them individually for continuing the white-ball tour of Pakistan, comprising the ongoing three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I tri-series, also featuring Zimbabwe.

“Your security is our responsibility,” Naqvi said, assuring Sri Lankan players of full protective arrangements throughout their stay in Pakistan.

راولپنڈی۔وفاقی وزیر داخلہ و چیئرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کا راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم کا دورہ



سری لنکا کے ہائی کمشنر فریڈ سری ویراتنے اور وزیر مملکت طلال چوہدری بھی ہمراہ تھے



محسن نقوی نے سکیورٹی انتظامات کا معائنہ کیا اور ڈیوٹی پر تعینات اہلکاروں سے ملاقات کی



He lauded the Sri Lankan team’s decision to continue the tour, describing it as “a victory for peace and a defeat for terrorism.”

“The entire nation will always remain indebted to your love and sincerity,” Naqvi added, highlighting the significance of the tour for Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

The PCB chief also called the ongoing tour “a beautiful chapter in the friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which the Pakistani nation will always remember.”

Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, noting that he has served in various countries but considers Pakistan his second home.

Naqvi also held a cordial meeting with Pakistani players, which continued for an extended period, before witnessing their practice session for the second ODI of the three-match series, set to be played at the same venue on Friday.