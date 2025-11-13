QEAT: Sialkot, FATA, Peshawar register victories in seventh round

Peshawar's Sajid Khan poses for a picture after the second day of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Lahore Whites at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: FATA, Peshawar and defending champions Sialkot registered dominant victories on the third day of the seventh round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) on Thursday.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Hamza Nazar's five-wicket haul helped Sialkot successfully defend the 391-run target as they booked Multan for a meagre 186 to secure a 204-run victory.

Multan resumed the pursuit from 103/2 at the start of the penultimate day, but could add 83 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining eight wickets as their batting unit folded in 54 overs.

Top-order batter Zain Abbas remained their top-scorer with 43 off 76 deliveries, while Sharoon Siraj made a notable contribution with his 36-ball 30.

Nazar led Sialkot's bowling charge in the second innings, taking five wickets for just 64 runs in 19 overs, followed by Mehran Mumtaz with four, while skipper Usama Mir chipped in with one.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, FATA inflicted an innings and 86-run defeat on Bahawalpur on the third day of their seventh-round QEAT clash.

Trailing by 250 runs after being forced to follow on, Bahawalpur resumed their second innings from 0/0 and could accumulate 164 runs before being bowled out in 41.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Umair remained their top-scorer with a 52-ball 32, while the rest failed to make notable contributions.

For FATA, Sirajuddin and Hayatullah picked up three wickets each in the second innings, while Khushdil Shah and skipper Asif Afridi bagged two each.

In another seventh-round fixture, Sajid Khan's 10-wicket match haul led Peshawar to an 85-run victory over Lahore Whites at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

At the commencement of day three, Peshawar resumed their second innings from 108/2, leading by 123 runs, and went on to accumulate 237 runs before being bowled out in 74 overs.

Leading Peshawar's batting charge in the second innings was opening batter Israrullah, who top-scored with 76 off 125 deliveries, while wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris lent ample support with an anchoring 45.

Noman Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites in the second innings, registering a five-wicket haul, closely followed by Test pacer Mohammad Abbas, who bagged four.

Set to chase a 253-run target, Lahore Whites' batting unit could yield 167 all out in 41.2 overs despite wicketkeeper batter Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah's gutsy half-century.

Abdullah remained the top-scorer with 52 off 92 deliveries, while opening batter Ali Zaryab chipped in with a 79-ball 43 up the order.

For Peshawar, skipper Sajid picked up five wickets for just 60 runs in his 16.2 overs, followed by Mohammad Irfan with three, while Razaullah bagged two.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's career-best score of 250 all out put Karachi Whites in a commanding position in their seventh-round QEAT match against Abbottabad.

Shan resumed Karachi Blues' second innings at the start of the third day's play, alongside Usman Khan, and eventually powered them to declare after piling up a mammoth total of 451 in just 82 overs.

He remained the top-scorer with 250 not out from just 234 deliveries, studded with 28 fours and six sixes.

The left-handed batter received vital support from Rameez Aziz, who scored an 81-ball 78, comprising seven fours and four sixes.

For Abbottabad, Mehrooz Rasheed could pick up two wickets, while Aftab Ahmed, Khalid Usman and skipper Kamran Ghulam bagged one apiece.

Set to chase a mammoth 519-run target, Abbottabad could score 147/4 before the stumps were drawn at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Kamran, who remained Abbottabad's top-scorer in the second innings thus far with an unbeaten 47, will resume their run chase, alongside Ahmed Khan, not out on five.

For Karachi Blues, Kashif Bhatti has taken two, while Saqib Khan and Mohammad Asghar one apiece, in the second innings thus far.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, opening batter Shamyl Hussain's unbeaten century kept Islamabad in the hunt as they were set a 449-run target by Faisalabad.

At the start of the penultimate day, Faisalabad resumed their second innings from 8/0, leading by 235 runs, and ultimately declared it at 221/2 in 33.3 overs, courtesy of Hasan Raza's unbeaten century.

Hasan remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad in the second innings with 106 not out from just 103 deliveries, while first-innings centurion Muhammad Awais Zafar made a handy contribution with an unbeaten 52 off just 39 balls.

For Islamabad, Jawad Ali and Hunain Shah could pick up one apiece in the second innings.

Chasing a daunting target, Islamabad got off to a solid start as they finished the penultimate day at 159/1 in 38.4 overs, thanks to Shamyl's unbeaten ton.

The opening batter was unbeaten on 101, having faced 111 deliveries, when the stumps were drawn.

He shared a 159-run partnership with his opening partner Abdul Faseeh, who made a vital contribution with an anchoring 57 off 121 deliveries.

Shamyl will resume Islamabad's pursuit on the final day, alongside Naqeebullah, who has yet to face a delivery.