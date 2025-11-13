West Indies announce squad for New Zealand ODIs

West Indies' Jayden Seales (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 12, 2025. — AFP

ST JOHN’S: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for its national men's team's three-match away ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to run from November 16 to 22.

The squad marked the return of top-order batter John Campbell, who earned the call-up on the back of his impressive performance in the Test series against India and at the cricketing nation's domestic One-Day tournament last year.

The left-handed batter replaced Brandon King, who was omitted due to a decline in his form.

"Left-handed top order batsman John Campbell returns to the 50-over set up following his recent Test success in India and strong performances in last year’s CG United Super50 Cup. He replaces Brandon King who has been omitted following a decline in form," CWI said in a statement.

Furthermore, right-arm pacer Matthew Forde has also been drafted into the West Indies squad after his recovery from the back injury which kept him out of contention for the home series against Pakistan in August.

The series against the second-ranked New Zealand is crucial for two-time champions West Indies to earn ranking points and enhance their prospects for automatic qualification to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

The three-match series will get underway at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, while the remaining two fixtures will be played at Mclean Park in Napier on November 18 and 21, respectively.

West Indies squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

