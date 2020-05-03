Photo: AFP

India bowler Mohammad Shami has admitted to the thought of committing suicide thrice during troubling times in his career.

Shami, while speaking to teammate Rohit Sharma live on Instagram, divulged into the specifics of his darkest days among from which he experienced during the 2015 World Cup.

"When I got injured in the 2015 World Cup, it took me 18 months to fully recover, that was the most painful time in my life. It was a very stressful period," Shami said.

"You know how rehabilitation troubles you. I had to face a lot of difficulties."

Another stressful time during the pacer life was an accident he experienced, days before 2018's Indian Premier League (IPL), while shouldering very public family issues which he admitted was his breaking point.

"When I started playing again, I had to go through family problems. That was going on and then I had a car accident. I think that accident happened 10 or 12 days before the IPL (2018) while my family problems were high in the media," he said.

READ: IPL 2020 delay could cause depression, financial worries among player says Paddy Upton

"At that time I think if my family would not have supported me, I would have lost my cricket. During that phase, believe it or not, I thought of committing suicide three times."

"That was the level of stress I had in my head. It was a lot. I wasn't thinking about cricket. What I went through in that phase, how I got through that time. I didn't know when I was awake, when I was asleep," he said.

India's Mohammad Shami thought 'to commit suicide thrice'