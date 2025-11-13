National Women's One-Day Tournament to begin on Friday

Five participating team captains pose with National Women's One-Day Tournament trophy at a local hotel in Faisalabad on November 13, 2025. — PCB

The National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2025-26 will take place from November 14 to December 6 in Faisalabad, featuring five teams – Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars and Strikers.

Each participating team will play a total of eight matches in a double-league format before the top two sides advance to the final, scheduled to be played on December 6.

Two matches will be played on each day of the tournament, with Iqbal Stadium and PCB High-Performance Centre Ground hosting them, except for the November 22 fixture between Challengers and Strikers, which will be played at the Jawad Club Cricket Ground.

The 20-member preliminary squads of each of the five participating teams have already assembled in Faisalabad on 10 November for a three-day training camp at the Iqbal Stadium and PCB High-Performance Centre Ground.

Following the camp, the squads will be trimmed down to 15 players.

Notably, the Omaima Sohail-led Stars will enter the 21-match tournament as the defending champions, as they won the previous edition by defeating Conquerors by five wickets in the final.

The prize pot for the National Women's One-Day Tournament is set at PKR 3.55 million, with the winning side bagging a prize money of PKR 1.5 million and runners-up getting PKR 1 million.

Furthermore, the Player of the Match for each of the 21 fixtures will get PKR 25,000, while the Player of the Tournament will take away PKR 200,000.

Squads:

Conquerors: Fatima Sana (captain), Aleena Masood, Amber Kainat, Aqsa Bibi, Ayesha Bilal, Eisha Naeem, Esha Rahupoto, Farzana Farooq (wicketkeeper), Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Lubna Behram, Maheen Irfan, Maham Anees, Muqadas Bukhari, Sabiha Noor, Saima Malik, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Umm-e-Hani and Zunash Abdul Sattar.

Strikers: Nashra Sundhu (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aliza Sabir, Amna Bibi, Areesha Noor, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Javeria Siddique, Laiba Fatima, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Noreen Yaqoob, Rabia Rani, Rehmat Noreen, Saiqa Riaz, Samina Aftab, Sania Rasheed (wicketkeeper), Shawaal Zulfiqar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz.

Challengers: Rameen Shamim (captain), Aleena Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Haleema Dua, Huraina Sajjad, Jannat Rasheed, Maham Manzoor, Memoona Tipu, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Quratulain, Ramama Nazir, Sadaf Shamas, Sana Talib, Tania Saeed, Tayyaba Imdad, Waheeda Akhtar, Wasifa Hussain (wicketkeeper) and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).

Invincibles: Muneeba Ali (captain, wicketkeeper), Ayesha Rehman, Bakhtawar Asad, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Khadija Chishti, Laiba Mansoor, Minhail Javaid, Momina Riasat, Nayab (wicketkeeper), Natalia Parvaiz, Neelam Mushtaq, Rida Aslam, Saba Sher, Samiya Afsar, Sana Urooj, Subica Shahzadi, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Stars: Omaima Sohail (captain), Anam Amin, Anosha Nasir, Arijah Haseeb, Diana Baig, Fatima Zahra, Gull Rukh, Haniah Ahmer, Kaynat Hafeez, Manahil Rafiq, Noor-ul-Iman, Seema Gul, Shabnam Hayat (wicketkeeper), Sidra Amin, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper), Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma, Syeda Taskyn Fatima, Warda Yousaf and Yusra Ehtesham