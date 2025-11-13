Anthony Joshua set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul: reports

An undated image of Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is reportedly set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami this December, according to multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

Joshua, a two-time British heavyweight champion, has not entered the ring since September last year, when he was knocked out by compatriot Daniel Dubois.

The defeat halted his momentum under trainer Ben Davison and delayed his pursuit of another world title opportunity.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed on Tuesday night that a tune-up fight was being considered, stating that a final decision regarding the British star’s return would be made soon.

“We will decide this week whether he will fight this year. We have to make that decision by the weekend,” Hearn said.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, who transitioned from YouTube fame to professional boxing, had been preparing for a potential clash with Gervonta Davis. However, the bout was called off after a civil lawsuit was filed against Davis, the American world champion.

Joshua, an Olympic gold medalist, first captured the IBF world heavyweight title in 2016 and went on to add the WBA and WBO belts over the next two years.

He suffered a shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 but reclaimed the titles in their rematch later that year. He successfully defended them against Kubrat Pulev before suffering consecutive defeats to current undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Now 36, Joshua rebounded with four straight victories before being stopped by Dubois at Wembley Stadium — a result that raised questions about his future in the sport. His professional record currently stands at 28 wins and four losses.

In contrast, Jake Paul holds a 12–1 professional record, with his only defeat coming via split decision to Tommy Fury in 2023. Paul has fought at heavyweight only once before, earning a points victory over 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November 2024.

If finalised, the Joshua vs. Paul showdown is expected to take place in Miami this December.