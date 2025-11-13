Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (second from right) congratulates teammates for winning their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday reprimanded Pakistan men's cricket team for maintaining a slow-over rate in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the apex cricketing body, the home side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, which led to the sanction being imposed by Ali Naqvi of the ICC Panel of Match Referees.

For the unversed, as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi accepted the charge after on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the allegation and thus eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan secured a hard-earned six-run victory over Sri Lanka in the aforementioned fixture as they successfully defended a 300-run target despite Wanindu Hasaranga's half-century.

Put into bat first, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten century, coupled with Hussain Talat's brisk fifty, lifted Pakistan to a formidable total of 299/5.

Agha remained the top-scorer for the Green Shirts with an unbeaten century, making 105 off 87 deliveries with the help of nine fours, followed by Talat, who made a 63-ball 62, while Nawaz chipped in with 36 not out from 23 balls.

In response, Sri Lanka could accumulate 293/9 in 50 overs as Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul eventually resulted in them falling short of the target.