Ederson reveals he tried to leave Manchester City amid injury struggles

An undated picture of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. — Reuters

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that he attempted to leave Manchester City two seasons ago, citing frustration over recurring injuries and a lack of fulfillment during his final years at the Premier League club.

The 32-year-old, who recently joined Fenerbahçe, opened up about his struggles while speaking ahead of the club’s international friendly against Senegal on Saturday.

After moving from Benfica to Manchester City in 2017, Ederson enjoyed immense success, winning 18 major trophies, including a Champions League title, six Premier League titles, and three Premier League Golden Glove awards.

However, the Brazilian admitted that his final season in England was marred by injuries and declining motivation.

“In the season before that, I had already tried to leave, but it didn’t work out. I think that influenced my performance during the season a little. I had five injuries and wasn’t at my best,” Ederson said.

“That affected me a little. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if they agreed. I needed this change. There’s no point in being at a giant, successful club if you’re not happy.

“It would have continued to affect me in the same way. It’s good to have new challenges in your life, in your career. With this change, I’m breathing football again, feeling the atmosphere at the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I’m very happy with this new challenge, eager to win.”

Meanwhile, Brazil extended its flawless qualification record for the FIFA World Cup, securing a spot in the 2026 edition with a 1-0 win over Paraguay in June.

The Selecao remains the only nation to have qualified for every World Cup in history.