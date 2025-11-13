Pakistan cricketers thank Sri Lanka for continuing tour

Sri Lanka pacer Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking a wicket during the first ODI against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 11, 2025. – AFP

Pakistan cricketers have expressed their gratitude to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the touring team for continuing their series in Pakistan despite reported safety concerns.

The series faced uncertainty after several Sri Lankan players reportedly requested to return home on November 12, a day after the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

In response, SLC reassured its players that all safety measures were being implemented in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local authorities.

The PCB instructed players and support staff to continue the tour, clarifying that any player choosing to leave would be immediately replaced to ensure the series proceeded without disruption.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised Sri Lanka’s decision, posting on X: “Thank you Sri Lanka Team for standing with cricket and defeating terrorism.”

Former fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed also expressed gratitude, writing: “A big thank you to Sri Lanka Cricket Board and the Sri Lankan team for standing by Pakistan when it mattered most. True friendship reveals itself in testing times.”

Similarly, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said: “After a turbulent day, I am so pleased to know that the Sri Lanka tour is on! A collective effort from all of us will help address such manic behaviour and brutality."

"A big thank you to the Sri Lankan Board, the players, and our Cricket Board for their efforts to ensure that cricket emerges as the true winner!”

Current Pakistan stars also voiced their appreciation. Test captain Shan Masood posted on X: “Thank you Sri Lanka Cricket for understanding and staying on for the tour. We as a nation have already suffered and lost a lot, and our Government, Security Forces, PCB, and fans have made significant sacrifices and efforts to host international cricket at home.”

Batsman Salman Ali Agha thanked the Sri Lankan board and players for supporting Pakistan during a difficult time, urging fans to fill the stadium for the remaining ODIs.

Meanwhile, ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi requested fans to attend the November 14 and 16 fixtures in large numbers, while Haris Rauf emphasised that Sri Lanka’s decision was a win for cricket itself.

Notably, the second ODI, originally scheduled for Thursday, November 13, has been rescheduled for Friday, November 14, with the final fixture set for Sunday, November 16.