Alex Pereira challenges Khamzat Chimaev to grappling duel

Alex Pereira reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena on Oct 4, 2025. — Reuters

Alex Pereira has publicly challenged UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev to a grappling bout, sparking an immediate response from the unbeaten Russian on social media.

Pereira, the undisputed light-heavyweight champion, proposed a straight submission or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) match, stating that all earnings from the fight would be donated to charity.

“Let’s fight in your area, let’s fight in grappling,” Pereira said. “UFC is doing BJJ, right? Let’s do that then. Let’s make it happen. I don’t even know how much I’ll make, but I will donate 100% of it to charity. Does that work for you?”

Chimaev, who claimed the UFC middleweight title in August with a unanimous decision over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, responded on social media.

“Let’s go, easy money,” the undefeated wrestler wrote.

The exchange comes after Chimaev previously stated that he could defeat both Pereira and his coach, former light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira dismissed Chimaev’s boasts in a video message, warning the Russian fighter not to provoke him publicly and even offering to wager his house on a fight.

“You mess with me, I’ll snatch the life right out of you, man,” Teixeira said.

Chimaev, 31, remains undefeated in professional MMA and boasts a strong wrestling background, including a flawless record in the Swedish Wrestling Federation.

Meanwhile, Pereira, 13-3 as a professional and a two-division champion, appears determined to settle the score.

Promoters have not yet confirmed any grappling event, but a matchup between these two crossover stars would undoubtedly draw massive attention from fans and the media.