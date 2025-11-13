'No team can be taken lightly,' says Ijaz Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup Rising Stars opener

Pakistan Shaheens team, along with the support staff, arrive in Doha to take part in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on November 12, 2025. – PCB

Pakistan Shaheens head coach Ijaz Ahmed Jnr has expressed confidence as his team prepares to face Oman in their opening match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.

The match is scheduled for Friday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) digital platform, Ijaz highlighted the team’s preparation and strategic planning ahead of the tournament.

“Our camp in Karachi went very well where the players were fully focused, disciplined and the sessions were well-structured. Before arriving in Doha, we observed the local conditions and noted that the pitches here tend to play a little low, so we defined clear roles for each player and worked on specific game plans accordingly," Ijaz stated.

The 56-year-old Pakistan Shaheens also shared his thoughts after the team’s first practice session in Doha.

“Today was our first training session in Doha, and the practice wickets are quite similar to the main pitch. We are preparing according to our strengths, focusing on consistent bowling lines and lengths, and emphasizing smart shot selection in batting. The boys have shown great energy and positive intent.”

Looking ahead to the opener, he stressed the importance of treating every opponent seriously.

“We face Oman tomorrow, and in T20 cricket, no team can be taken lightly. Our plans are based on detailed analysis, and the players are mentally prepared and confident. We will stick to our strengths and aim to play positive cricket throughout the tournament.”

Pakistan Shaheens, led by captain Muhammad Irfan Khan, are placed in Group B alongside Oman, India ‘A’ and UAE.

Group A features Afghanistan ‘A’, Bangladesh ‘A’, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka ‘A’.

After their opening fixture against Oman, Pakistan Shaheens will face India ‘A’ on Sunday, 16 November, before concluding their group-stage campaign against UAE on Tuesday, 18 November.

The tournament format sees the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals on 21 November, with the final scheduled for Sunday, 23 November.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens Fixtures – ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: