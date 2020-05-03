Babar Azam, Wasim Akram to have online sessions with women's cricket team

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised online sessions for the national women’s team with legendary bowler Wasim Akram and classy batsman Babar Azam in a bid to help them improve their game during lockdown.

Wasim, on Monday, will share his experiences and provide an overview about his learnings over the course of his extraordinary 18-year-long international career.



The session with Babar will be attended by women batters in which the T20 captain will shed light on the art of batting.

Chair of the national women’s selection committee Urooj Mumtaz said that the sessions will tremendously help as they will be "learning from the best".



"It is extremely important that the players continue to develop during this phase when cricket is on hold and these sessions are certainly going to be beneficial in that aspect," he said.

"Sessions with Akram and Babar will provide the players an opportunity to listen and learn from the best, helping them in improving their game. Pakistan has produced some of the most extraordinary cricketers in the history of the game and we will continue to bring them on board for the benefit of our players.”



