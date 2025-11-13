Islam Makhachev, Zhang Weili move up divisions to challenge UFC 322 titles

An undated image of Islam Makhachev(left) and Zhang Weili. — UFC

Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili are set to move up divisions to challenge for championship titles in the main events of UFC 322.

Makhachev, moving from lightweight, will face welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena, while Zhang, moving up from strawweight, will challenge women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

In the main event, Della Maddalena (18-2) will make the first defense of the welterweight title he captured by defeating Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 315 in May. He aims to extend his impressive 18-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Makhachev (27-1), who successfully defended his lightweight belt four times—most recently submitting Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in January—vacated the title in June to pursue the move up to welterweight.

His legacy at 155 pounds is already cemented, and he is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights in UFC history.

The co-main event features Shevchenko (25-4-1), who will attempt to make her ninth successful defense of the women’s flyweight belt across two reigns.

Her most recent win came via unanimous decision over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 in May.

Alongside Makhachev, Zhang Weili (26-3), a former two-time strawweight champion, will step into a new division. She vacated her strawweight title earlier this year, which was subsequently claimed by Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321.

Zhang recently made her fourth successful strawweight defense with a unanimous decision over Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in February.

Both fighters are now preparing to make history in their new divisions.

The highly anticipated bouts will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16.