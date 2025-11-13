Ronaldo braces for boos as Portugal eye FIFA World Cup Qualification

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo expects to be booed by fans during Thursday's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ireland, saying it could help ease the pressure on his teammates.
During their 1-0 victory in the rematch last month, the 40-year-old sarcastically celebrated Ruben Neves' stoppage-time header in front of Irish defender Jake O'Brien. However, he vowed to be a “good boy” at the Aviva Stadium this time.
Unbeaten with three wins in four games, Portugal leads Group F. A single victory would secure their direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, where Ronaldo hopes to feature in his sixth tournament.
“The stadium will boo me, but I am used to it. I certainly hope they do. Maybe it will take the pressure off other players,” Ronaldo said ahead of the match.
Ireland, currently third in the group, needs at least a point against Portugal to keep their play-off hopes alive before their final match against Hungary. They sit six points behind Portugal and one point behind Hungary.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added that he expects the crowd will not go overboard. “Of course, it will be a tough match. I hope they don’t boo me too much,” he said. “I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy.”
Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, recently announced that he plans to retire in “one or two years,” having scored over 950 goals for both club and country.
