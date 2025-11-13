SJAS XI wins Shaheen Pakistan Cup

Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) celebrate after winning the Shaheen Pakistan Cup by beating BTK Stars in the final at Nazimabad Cricket Ground in Karachi on November 12, 2025. – Reporter

KARACHI: Sports Journalist Association of Sindh (SJAS) defeated BTK Stars by 16 runs to win the Shaheen Pakistan Cup at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Batting first in a 15-over-per-side contest, SJAS XI posted 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Opening batter Suleman Khan led the charge with a top score of 47, including five boundaries and a six, while Muzamil Asif contributed 33 runs with five boundaries.

The duo put on a 50-run partnership to lay a solid foundation for their team.

Talal from BTK Stars claimed two wickets.

In response, BTK Stars managed 131 runs for seven wickets. Huzaifa Khan was the pick of the bowlers for SJAS XI, taking four crucial wickets.

Ibrahim scored the highest for BTK Stars with 25 runs.

At the conclusion of the match, social worker Ahmad Chauhan, the chief guest, distributed prizes among the standout performers.