Jannik Sinner advances to ATP Finals semis after win over Zverev

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the first set during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on November 12, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Defending champion Jannik Sinner booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals with a 6‑4, 6‑3 victory over Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, extending his indoor hard-court winning streak to 28 matches.

The 24-year-old Italian also secured his fifth consecutive win over Zverev, including triumphs in this year’s Australian Open final and subsequent meetings in Vienna and Paris.

Sinner leads the Bjorn Borg group with two wins, while Zverev and Felix Auger‑Aliassime each have one victory. Ben Shelton remains winless in the group.

Sinner displayed composure under pressure, saving all seven break points and striking 12 aces compared to Zverev’s seven.

“I served very well on the important points; there weren’t that many long rallies,” Sinner said.

Meanwhile, Auger‑Aliassime recorded his first win of the tournament by edging past Shelton 4‑6, 7‑6(7), 7‑5. Shelton took the opening set with an early break but lost the deciding set on Auger‑Aliassime’s third match point.

The American, making his ATP Finals debut, received a code violation warning for throwing his racket in frustration, though no spectators were affected.

In a post-match interview, the 25-year-old Canadian praised Shelton’s strong start while emphasising perseverance.

“He was playing much better than I was at the start. Once we engaged in the rallies, I felt like I could win more. You have to fight, believe, and play the next point the right way,” Auger‑Aliassime said.

Zverev and Shelton must win their remaining matches to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Sinner now turns his focus to the knockout stage, while Auger‑Aliassime aims to build on his group-stage momentum.