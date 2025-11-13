England face injury scare ahead of Ashes opener

Mark Wood of England celebrates with Joe Root and Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Pat Cummins of Australia during day three of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Blundstone Arena on January 16, 2022 in Hobart, Australia. - AFP

England have been hit by a major injury concern ahead of the Ashes, as fast bowler Mark Wood experienced stiffness in his left hamstring during their only warm-up match in Perth.

Wood bowled two four-over spells against the Australia A Lions at Lilac Hill, marking his first competitive outing in nine months following surgery on his left knee.

He left the field midway through the second session after completing his second spell.

“The plan for Mark Wood was for him to bowl eight overs today,” an ECB statement read.

“He has some stiffness in his hamstring, which kept him off the field for part of the second session of day one. He will undergo a precautionary scan tomorrow. He is expected to bowl again in two days’ time. It is unlikely he will return to the field today.”

Wood had delivered several lively balls on a relatively slow pitch, conditions that differ significantly from those expected for the first Test at Optus Stadium.

He was part of an all-pace attack for England against the Lions, with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir not featuring in the main XI.

Captain Ben Stokes was the standout bowler for England, claiming four of the five wickets to fall before tea in his first match since late July.

The development comes just a day after Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was cleared of a hamstring concern.

However, fellow Australian Test squad member Sean Abbott was withdrawn after scans revealed a moderate strain in his left hamstring.

The 2025-26 Ashes series is set to begin on November 21 in Perth. Historically, Australia has dominated the contest, winning 140 of 340 Tests, while England has claimed 108 victories.

In terms of overall Ashes series wins, Australia leads with 34, compared to England’s 32.