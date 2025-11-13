Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to dominant win over Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives between Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and guard Marcus Smart during the second quarter at Paycom Center on Nov 12, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and dished out nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a commanding 121-92 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA clash at Paycom Center on Wednesday.

Despite playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder showed no signs of fatigue, quickly seizing control of the game with a 23–7 run in the opening minutes. Oklahoma City extended its lead to 32 points by mid-game and peaked at a 37-point advantage in the third quarter, allowing most starters, except Ajay Mitchell, to rest in the fourth.

The win marked the Thunder's 12th victory in 13 games to start the season and their fourth consecutive triumph, following a 126-102 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City’s defense was exceptional, forcing 20 turnovers and dominating the paint with a 48-30 advantage. The team shot an efficient 50% from the field, while Isaiah Joe contributed 21 points off the bench, including four three-pointers.

The Lakers struggled offensively, shooting a season-low 40.3%. Star player Luka Doncic scored 19 points but went 7-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter as the game was well in hand. Austin Reaves also struggled, shooting 4-of-12 and missing all five three-point attempts.

Over the past two nights, the Thunder’s defense held Doncic and Stephen Curry to a combined 30 points on 11-of-33 shooting, underscoring Oklahoma City’s growing dominance on both ends of the court.