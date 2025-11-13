UEFA confirms Cardiff opener and Wembley final for Euro 2028

An undated picture of Spain clelebrating after wining 2024 UEFA European Championship. — Reuters

LONDON: Cardiff will host the opening match of the 2028 UEFA European Championship, while Wembley Stadium in London will stage the semi-finals and final, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.

The tournament — co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland — will feature 24 teams competing across nine venues in eight cities: Cardiff, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and London (Wembley).

Northern Ireland, initially part of the hosting lineup, was excluded after Belfast’s Casement Park was removed from the list due to insufficient funding.

The opening match will take place at the National Stadium of Wales (Principality Stadium) on Friday, June 9, marking a landmark moment for Welsh football as the venue adopts its international hosting name for the event.

Round of 16 fixtures will be distributed across all host venues, excluding Wembley. Host nations that qualify automatically will have their group-stage matches played on home soil.

Each of the four host nations will be placed in separate qualifying groups. Additionally, two places will be reserved for the highest-ranked teams that fail to qualify through the standard route.

Football Association of Wales Chief Executive Noel Mooney expressed his delight at the announcement, calling it a monumental occasion for Welsh football.

“This will be the first time that The Red Wall — our passionate Wales fans — will experience a major international tournament on home soil,” said Mooney.

“It’s a truly historic occasion that will unite communities, inspire future generations, and showcase the very best of Welsh football and culture to the world,” he stated.

An independent assessment projects that UEFA Euro 2028 will deliver around £3.6 billion in social and economic benefits across the UK and Ireland between 2028 and 2031.

Meanwhile, a qualifying match is scheduled to take place in Belfast on December 6, 2026, maintaining the city’s involvement in the broader Euro 2028 journey.