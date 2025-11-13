New Zealand seal T20I series with dominant win over West Indies

DUNEDIN: New Zealand cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Dunedin to clinch the five-match T20I series 3-1.

The hosts’ triumph was built on Jacob Duffy’s sensational spell of 4 for 35 — his fifth four-wicket haul in T20Is — which included three wickets in a single over and crucial strikes among the West Indies’ top order.

Chasing 141, New Zealand’s openers Tim Robinson and Devon Conway provided a blistering start, powering the team home with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, West Indies got off to a shaky start after choosing to bat. Although Shai Hope launched Duffy’s first delivery for a six and followed with a four, Kyle Jamieson dismissed Alick Athanaze cheaply.

Ackeem Auguste showed brief resistance, striking two boundaries, before Duffy’s fiery third over turned the tide.

He dismissed Hope with a short delivery, bowled Auguste with a beauty, and then removed Sherfane Rutherford, reducing the visitors to 21 for 4.

Roston Chase and captain Rovman Powell attempted a recovery, taking the score to 47 for 4 by the end of the PowerPlay.

However, Michael Bracewell dismissed Powell to break the partnership. Chase fought back with some clean hitting, particularly targeting Ish Sodhi, while Jason Holder added a towering six.

Their efforts were short-lived as both fell within five balls of each other, leaving West Indies reeling at 92 for 7.

Romario Shepherd provided late resistance with an explosive 35 off 22 balls — including three sixes and as many fours — before Duffy returned to claim his wicket. James Neesham cleaned up the tail as West Indies were bowled out for 140.

In reply, Robinson set the tone early with aggressive stroke play, smashing a six out of the ground and finding boundaries at will.

Conway joined the assault with a six over backward point as New Zealand raced to 61 without loss at the end of the PowerPlay.

Shepherd eventually dismissed Robinson, but Rachin Ravindra ensured the momentum continued with a brisk 21 off 13 balls.

Mark Chapman, playing his 100th T20I, celebrated the milestone in style, launching two massive sixes. Conway anchored the chase to the end, striking the winning runs to seal the series for New Zealand.