Nikola Jokic’s 55-point explosion lifts Nuggets past Clippers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half at Intuit Dome on Nov 12, 2025. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: Nikola Jokic delivered a masterclass on Wednesday night, erupting for a season-high 55 points to power the Denver Nuggets to a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA clash at Intuit Dome.

The three-time MVP set the tone early, pouring in 25 points in the first quarter alone, as Denver extended their winning streak to six games.

Jokic was nearly unstoppable throughout, adding 12 rebounds, six assists, and shooting an efficient 18-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-6 from three-point range.

His 55-point performance matched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s total against Indiana on October 23, the highest individual scoring mark in the NBA this season.

Aaron Gordon chipped in with 18 points, Jamal Murray added 15, and Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 12 as Denver improved to 9-2 overall and 2-0 on their current three-game road trip.

For the Clippers, James Harden led with 23 points, while rookie Jordan Miller impressed in his season debut with a career-best 22. Ivica Zubac also added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles, now 3-8, played without injured stars Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Bradley Beal (hip), the latter being ruled out for the rest of the season earlier in the day.

Despite trailing 68-63 at halftime, Denver erupted for 43 points in the third quarter, taking control with a dominant 21-6 run capped by a Jokic layup.

The Nuggets also overcame early setbacks after Cameron Johnson (arm) and Christian Braun (ankle) exited with injuries.

Behind Jokic’s brilliance, Denver once again reinforced their championship credentials with another emphatic victory on the road.