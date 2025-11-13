Manchester United make historic UWCL debut with win over PSG

Manchester United's Melvine Malard celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Paris St Germain in UEFA Women's Champions League on November 12, 2025. — Reuters

STRETFORD: Manchester United marked a landmark moment in club history with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their first-ever UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) match at Old Trafford on Wednesday, making it three wins from three in the group stage.

Melvine Malard opened the scoring in the first half before Olga Carmona equalised for PSG shortly before the break. Fridolina Rolfo then restored United’s lead in the second half, sending the 15,000-strong crowd into jubilation.

The night also saw an emotional return for former United goalkeeper Mary Earps, now playing for PSG, who left the club last summer after what she described as “a lack of urgency” during contract talks.

The 32-year-old received a mixed reception from the Old Trafford crowd, with both cheers and boos echoing around the stadium, though she was warmly embraced by her former teammates after the final whistle.

United manager Marc Skinner praised young goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel, who made her first European start in place of the injured Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Skinner hailed her as his “player of the match” for a composed display under pressure.

“It shows our commitment and togetherness — how much we love the fans and the club,” Skinner said.

“You won’t find a more united team. If you’d told me we’d be sitting on nine points alongside Lyon and Barcelona after three games, I’d have bitten your hand off.”

Match-winner Fridolina Rolfo expressed her pride in contributing to such a historic occasion.

“It felt amazing. PSG were tough, but we stayed strong and got the result. I’m proud to have helped the team with the winning goal,” she said.

Manchester United will now turn their focus to their next European test against Lyon as they continue their impressive start to life in the UWCL.