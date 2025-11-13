West Indies announce squad for New Zealand ODIs

West Indies’ Matthew Forde celebrates with teammates during the first T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on November 5, 2025. – AFP

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies opener John Campbell has earned a recall to the One Day International (ODI) side for the three-match series against New Zealand, starting Sunday, marking his first ODI appearance in six years.

The squad also features maiden call-ups for fast bowler Johann Layne and seam-bowling allrounder Shamar Springer.

Meanwhile, Matthew Forde, who made a successful comeback from a shoulder dislocation during the T20I series against New Zealand, has retained his place in the team.

The trio replaced Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Ramon Simmonds—the latter sidelined due to injury—from the squad that faced Bangladesh last month.

Additionally, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades were ruled out due to injuries.

Campbell takes the place of Brandon King, who struggled for form during the Bangladesh series with scores of 44, 0, and 18 as West Indies lost 2-1.

King’s T20I form has also dipped, managing four single-digit scores in his last five innings across the Bangladesh and New Zealand series.

Campbell’s recall follows a strong run in red-ball cricket, highlighted by a century in the second Test against India in Delhi last month.

He was also Jamaica’s leading run-scorer in the last Super50 Cup, amassing 278 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 102.20—the fastest among the tournament’s top ten scorers.

Layne’s inclusion comes on the back of his Test debut during the India tour.

Although relatively inexperienced in the 50-over format, with just 12 List A matches and 13 wickets, his pace and discipline have earned him a spot in the ODI setup.

He joins a seam attack featuring Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Springer, Forde, and Justin Greaves.

Ackeem Auguste, who debuted in Bangladesh, retains his place alongside Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze in the 15-member squad captained by Shai Hope.

The series begins in Christchurch on Sunday, followed by the second ODI in Napier and the final match in Hamilton.

West Indies ODI Squad vs New Zealand:

Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.