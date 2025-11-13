PCB announces revised schedule for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series

Pakistan pacer Faheem Ashraf celebrates after taking wicket during the second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the PCB, the tournament has been pushed a day ahead from the previously announced dates. The opening match will now take place on November 18 instead of November 17, while the final is set for November 29.

The adjustment comes amid uncertainty surrounding Sri Lanka’s ongoing white-ball tour of Pakistan, following concerns raised by several Sri Lankan players who reportedly wished to return home citing security fears after a recent bomb blast in Islamabad.

In response, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued an official statement assuring players that comprehensive security arrangements were being made in close coordination with the PCB and local authorities.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management that several members of the national team touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns,” the statement read.

“Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” it added.

The SLC further clarified that any player choosing to return home despite the assurances would be replaced immediately to ensure the tour continues as planned, and their decision would be reviewed formally.

Meanwhile, the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has also been rescheduled, with the second ODI moved from Thursday to Friday.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, announcing the updated schedule on Wednesday, thanked the Sri Lankan team for their cooperation and confirmed that the remaining ODIs will now be held on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi, both postponed by one day each.

Revised T20I Tri-Series Schedule (All matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium):