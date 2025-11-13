Zimbabwe team arrive in Pakistan for T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe team arrives in Pakistan to take part in the T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe’s national cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the upcoming T20I tri-nation series featuring the hosts and Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 29 in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe squad will rest today before resuming training on Friday.

Originally, the tri-series was set to begin on November 17, but the schedule was revised due to uncertainty surrounding Sri Lanka’s white-ball tour of Pakistan.

The changes followed concerns raised by several Sri Lankan players who requested to return home, citing security fears after a recent bomb blast in Islamabad.

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) assured its players that all necessary safety measures were being coordinated with the PCB and local authorities. The board instructed its players and staff to continue the tour as planned.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management that several members of the national team touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns,” the SLC said in an official statement.

“Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” the statement added.

The board further clarified that any player who chooses to return home despite assurances would be replaced immediately to ensure the continuation of the tour, and their actions would be formally reviewed.

Meanwhile, the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has also been rescheduled, with the second ODI moved from Thursday to Friday.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the revised schedule on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to the Sri Lankan team for continuing their tour.

Naqvi confirmed that the remaining ODIs of the series will now be held on November 14 and 16 in Rawalpindi, both postponed by one day each.