Mohsin Naqvi unveils revised schedule of Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced the revised schedule of the national men's team's ongoing three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Naqvi expressed his gratitude towards the Sri Lanka men's cricket team for their decision to continue the white-ball tour, comprising the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan, followed by the T20I tri-series, which will also feature Zimbabwe.

"Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan tour," said Naqvi.

" The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright," he added.

The PCB chairman further shared that the remaining two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series will now be played on November 14 and 16, respectively, with both fixtures being postponed by a day each.

" The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on 14th and 16th November in Rawalpindi," Naqvi concluded.

For the unversed, the rescheduling of the matches came due to the uncertainty regarding the future of Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of Pakistan, as several players had requested to return to their country, citing security concerns in the aftermath of a bomb blast in Islamabad.

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had instructed its national men's team's players and support staff to continue the tour, as it ensured to address their concerns in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns," the SLC shared in a statement.

"Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.

"In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled.

The SLC further clarified that if any player wants to return to Sri Lanka despite the assurance, he will be replaced in a bid to ensure the continuation of the ongoing series without interruption, but the player will have to undergo a formal assessment by the cricket board over his actions.

"However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour. Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption," the statement continued.

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review."