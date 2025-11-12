Sri Lanka Cricket issues 'directives' over players' reluctance to continue Pakistan tour

Sri Lanka players celebrate a dismissal during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — PCB

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has "instructed" players and support staff of its national men's team to continue the ongoing white-ball tour of Pakistan, set to run until November 29.

In a detailed statement, the cricket board acknowledged that several Sri Lankan players have requested to return to their country, citing security concerns.

The SLC further shared that it took immediate action, engaged with the players, and ensured to address their concerns in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and thus instructed the players and support staff to continue the tour as per the schedule.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns," the SLC shared in a statement.

"Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party.

"In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled."

The SLC further clarified that if any player wants to return to Sri Lanka despite the assurance, he will be replaced in a bid to ensure the continuation of the ongoing series without interruption, but the player will have to undergo a formal assessment by the cricket board over his actions.

"However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour. Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption," the statement continued.

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review."