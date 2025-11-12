QEAT: Ali Usman's 10-wicket haul keeps Multan in hunt against Sialkot

Multan's Ali Usman poses for a picture after the second day of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sialkot at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 12, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm spinner Ali Usman's 10-wicket haul put Multan in contention on the second day of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match against defending champions Sialkot here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

At the stumps on day two, Multan were 103/2 while chasing a daunting 391-run target, with Zain Abbas and Waqar Hussain unbeaten on 41 and 23, respectively.

The duo will resume Multan's pursuit on the penultimate day as they need a further 288 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, Multan resumed their first innings from 63/2 in response to Sialkot's 288 all out, and could add 76 more to their overnight score, thus bundling out for a meagre 139 in 33.4 overs.

Experienced opener Imran Butt remained the top-scorer with his 35-ball 31 on the opening day, while middle-order batters Zeeshan Ashraf and Waqar Hussain were the other notable run-getters with 22 and 21, respectively.

Spinners Mehran Mumtaz and Usama Mir jointly led Sialkot's bowling charge in the first innings as both registered five-wicket hauls.

With a 149-run lead in their favour, Sialkot finished at 241 all out in their second innings, courtesy of Test pacer Hasan Ali's blistering half-century, to set Multan a daunting target.

Hasan remained the top-scorer for Sialkot in the second innings with a brisk 91 off 64 deliveries, featuring eight fours and seven sixes. Opening batter Mohammad Huraira was the next-best run-getter for the leaders, scoring a 42-ball 29.

Usman was the standout bowler for Multan in the second innings as well, registering his second five-wicket haul in as many innings, while Ghulam Haider picked up three.

Chasing a daunting 391-target, Multan got off to a shaky start as Hamza Nazar dismissed both their openers, Imran Butt and skipper Imam-ul-Haq, who made 23 and five, respectively.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Test captain Shan Masood's unbeaten century helped Karachi Blues extend their lead over Abbottabad on the second day of their seventh-round match.

Earlier in the day, Abbottabad resumed their first innings from 13/1 in response to Karachi Blues' 258 all out and could accumulate 191 before being bowled out in 59.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Khayam Khan waged a lone battle with his gutsy half-century, top-scoring with 59 off 105 deliveries, featuring seven fours and a six.

Saqib Khan led the bowling charge for Karachi Blues in the first innings with sensational figures of 7/34 in his 15.1 overs, while Kashif Bhatti chipped in with two scalps.

Karachi Blues started their second innings with a 67-run advantage and extended their dominance over Abbottabad by finishing the day at 202/3 in just 43 overs.

Leading the way for them was national men's team's Test skipper Masood, who scored an unbeaten 114 off just 116 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and two sixes.

The left-handed batter will resume Karachi Blues' second innings on the penultimate day, alongside Usman Khan, not out on 20, as they lead Abbottabad by 269 runs with eight wickets in hand.

In another seventh-round fixture, Hunain Shah's maiden first-class five-wicket haul after centuries from Faham-ul-Haq and Muhammad Awais Zafar strengthened Faisalabad's position against Islamabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad.

At the commencement of the second day's play, Faisalabad resumed their first innings from 322/4 through overnight centurion Awais and middle-order batter Raees Ahmed, but ran into a gruelling collapse, which saw them lose their remaining six wickets for just 64 runs and were thus bowled out on 386 in 95.4 overs.

Awais remained their top-scorer with a brisk 148 off 158 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and five sixes, while all-rounder Jahandad Khan made a notable contribution with his 46-ball 40.

Hunain Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Islamabad, registering a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Musa Khan and Jawad Ali, who bagged two wickets each, while Arsal Sheikh chipped in with one.

In response, Islamabad's batting unit could yield 159 runs before being bowled out in 52.1 overs despite Sarmad Bhatti's half-century.

Sarmad waged a lone battle for Islamabad, top-scoring with a cautious 57 off 123 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries.

Test pacer Khurram Shehzad was the standout bowler for Faisalabad with a five-wicket haul, followed by Jahandad with three scalps, while Ahmed Safi Abdullah made two.

Leading by 227 runs, Faisalabad could score 8/0 in one over before stumps were drawn.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, FATA captain Asif Afridi inflicted the follow-on on Bahawalpur on the second day of their seventh-round QEAT clash.

At the start of day two, FATA resumed their first innings from 271/5 and went on to finish at 396 all out in 127.5 overs, courtesy of wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi's half-century.

Rehan led FATA's bowling charge on the second day with an anchoring 88 off 123 deliveries, comprising eight fours.

For Bahawalpur, Muhammad Imran, Gulfam Aziz, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan bagged two wickets each.

In turn, Bahawalpur's batting unit was skittled for a modest 146 in 55.1 overs and thus succumbed to a 250-run deficit.

Opener Mohammad Akram remained the top-scorer with an 81-ball 40, while No.9 batter made a notable contribution with 31 off 26 deliveries.

Hayatullah led FATA's bowling charge with six wickets for 71 runs in 19 overs, followed by Khushdil Shah with two wickets, while Aimal Khan and skipper Asif chipped in with one scalp.

Trailing by 250 runs, Bahawalpur could bat for one ball in their second innings before the stumps were drawn.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, skipper Sajid Khan's five-wicket haul helped Peshawar secure a slender lead over Lahore Whites on the second day of their seventh-round QEAT fixture.

Earlier in the day, Lahore Whites resumed their first innings from 30/2 in response to Peshawar's 245 all out and could score 230 before being bowled out in 73 overs despite half-centuries from all-rounder Qasim Akram and opener Ali Zaryab.

Qasim remained the top-scorer with 82 off 126 deliveries, while Zaryab made 57 from 133 balls.

Sajid led Peshawar's bowling charge with economical figures of 5/82 in his 30 overs, followed by Mohammad Irfan with three, while Mohammad Amir Khan bagged two.

With a 15-run lead in their favour, Peshawar finished day two at 108/2 in 33 overs, courtesy of opening batter Israrullah's half-century.

Israrullah top-scored with an unbeaten 61 and will resume their second innings on the penultimate day, alongside Iftikhar Ahmed, not out on seven.