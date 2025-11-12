Sri Lanka players want to quit Pakistan tour midway: team manager

Sri Lanka´s Wanindu Hasaranga (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Several players of the Sri Lanka men's cricket team are reluctant to continue the ongoing white-ball tour of Pakistan, comprising an ongoing three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I tri-series, their team manager Mahinda Halangoda revealed on Wednesday.

According to the details, an undisclosed number of the touring side's players are concerned about the security and want to leave the country, casting doubts over the ongoing ODI series, which the hosts lead 1-0.

To address their concerns, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, is set to meet the Sri Lankan team to brief them about the security arrangements in place, sources revealed.

The development came just hours after the Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security of its national men's team following a meeting with Naqvi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Naqvi ensured Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera of foolproof security for the touring side, while the Chief Commissioner and the IG Islamabad Police gave a detailed briefing.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner, in response, expressed solidarity with the Government of Pakistan and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affected by a bomb blast outside a court in the capital.

"Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met today with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera," the PCB said in its statement.

"‎During the meeting, the Chief Commissioner and the IG Islamabad Police gave a detailed briefing on the security being provided to the Sri Lankan team.

"The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the recent terrorist attack in Islamabad. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with the Government of Pakistan.

"Talking to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Mohsin Naqvi said that the players of the Sri Lankan cricket team are our state guests and all necessary measures have been ensured for their foolproof security. He emphasised that providing a safe environment to the visiting players is the top priority of the government.

"The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the team."