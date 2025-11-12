ICC penalises Bangladesh pacer for Code of Conduct breach

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana (second from right) celebrates dismissing India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) during the first day of their first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, 2024. — BCCI

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday penalised Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana for breaching its Code of Conduct on the opening day of the first Test against Ireland in Sylhet.

According to the apex cricketing body, the right-arm pacer breached Article 2.9 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

As a result, Rana has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee, while one demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record. This was Rana's first offence in the 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 27th over of Ireland's innings when Rana fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it back towards Cade Carmichael, hitting him on the pads. Notably, the batter did not move out of his crease.

The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Ahsan Raza, alongside third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Tanvir Ahmed.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches may result in penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player's match fee and one or two demerit points.