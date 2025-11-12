Dayot Upamecano hints at Bayern Munich exit as transfer battles loom

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and teammates celebrate after the match against Paris St Germain in UEFA Champions League on November 4, 2025. — Reuters

French centre-back Dayot Upamecano on Wednesday addressed his uncertain future at Bayern Munich, promising to make the 'right decision' as speculation grows over a potential summer transfer to Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Upamecano's current contract with the German champions expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to negotiate a move when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old in recent months, having missed out on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to an international news outlet, Upamecano said his representatives are carefully assessing their options before making any decision.

“My agent is taking care of it; we will make the right decision. I am receiving good advice. I am focused on this season and my goals with the club and the national team. I don't have the headspace for it,” Upamecano said.

Bayern Munich’s director of sport, Max Eberl, also confirmed that the player’s representatives have already received calls from interested clubs.

“It’s normal if other clubs are calling his agents; it’s part of the game. I’ve already said that we want to do our best and get a new contract done. We are on it,” Eberl stated.

However, Spanish reports claimed Real Madrid have already reached a verbal agreement to sign Upamecano, though this remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continues to explore defensive reinforcements after their failed £35 million move for Guehi — a deal that collapsed on deadline day when Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish decided to keep the defender for the club’s first European campaign.

For now, Upamecano’s next move could ignite one of the most high-profile transfer battles of the upcoming summer window.