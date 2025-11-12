Zhao Xintong beats Kyren Wilson to reach Champion of Champions semi-finals

An undated picture of Reigning world champion Zhao Xintong. — WST

LEICESTER: Reigning world champion Zhao Xintong edged out English counterpart Kyren Wilson in a thrilling 6-5 victory on Tuesday, to book his place in the semi-finals of the Sportsbet.io Champion of Champions.

The Englishman overcame Zhao's 3-1 lead by winning the next four frames, with breaks of 104, 62, 120 and 88 to lead 5-3.

After winning the following two sets with 136 and 64 and recording his maiden century break, world champion Zhao tied the chaotic match at 5-5.

In the last frame, Zhao had the advantage thanks to a break of 58, but Wilson's run of 54 guaranteed victory for the player who potted the black.

Wilson’s shot almost went in, but bounced off the edges of both corner pockets, and Zhao then made an easier shot to win.

Reflecting on his victory, Xintong expressed his happiness at reaching the semi-final, acknowledging that he came back from a 5-3 deficit. He added that he simply stayed composed and appreciated his bit of luck as well.

“I just tried my best out there and I’m really happy with how I played today. I missed a few shots and Kyren took full advantage to go 5-3 ahead,” Xintong said.

“I didn’t want to let him win too easily — I wanted to make it a real battle. I just kept fighting, stayed focused, and managed to come back.

“I was a bit lucky in the last two frames, especially with the final black, but sometimes you need that. I’m just happy to make it through to my first Champion of Champions semi-final.”

It is pertinent to mention that Leicester's Mark Selby will play Scotland's Stephen Maguire on Wednesday, while reigning champion Mark Williams will start against World Seniors Champion Alfie Burden.