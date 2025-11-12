Sri Lanka envoy expresses satisfaction over team’s security arrangements

PCB Chairman and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (right) meets Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera in Islamabad on November 12, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The Sri Lanka High Commissioner on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the security in place for its national men’s team, currently on a white-ball tour to Pakistan, comprising a three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I tri-series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, shared that its chairman, who is also the Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, met Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera here and emphasised providing a safe environment to the visiting players as the government’s top priority.

‎During the meeting, the Chief Commissioner and the IG Islamabad Police gave a detailed briefing on the security being provided to the Sri Lankan team.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner, in response, expressed solidarity with the Government of Pakistan and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affected by a bomb blast outside a court in the capital.

"Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met today with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera," the PCB said in its statement.

"‎During the meeting, the Chief Commissioner and the IG Islamabad Police gave a detailed briefing on the security being provided to the Sri Lankan team.

"The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the recent terrorist attack in Islamabad. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with the Government of Pakistan.

"Talking to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Mohsin Naqvi said that the players of the Sri Lankan cricket team are our state guests and all necessary measures have been ensured for their foolproof security. He emphasised that providing a safe environment to the visiting players is the top priority of the government.

"The Sri Lankan High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the team."

For the unversed, Sri Lanka is currently engaged in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, led by the home side 1-0, with the remaining two fixtures set to be played in Rawalpindi on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Following the ODI assignment, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will also lock horns in the T20I tri-series, also involving Zimbabwe, slated to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.