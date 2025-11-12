Reece James warns England of 'super difficult' 2026 World Cup conditions

Chelsea's Reece James after the match against Qarabag in UEFA Champions League on November 5, 2025. — Reuters

England defender Reece James has warned his teammates about the “super difficult” conditions they could face at next year’s 2026 World Cup in North America, drawing on his experience of extreme summer heat during Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign earlier this year.

James guided Chelsea through sweltering heat in Philadelphia and thunderstorms in Charlotte during the Club World Cup, held from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

Reflecting on those challenges, he stressed that England will need to prepare carefully for the intense heat expected during the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the US, Canada, and Mexico, with temperatures in cities such as Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Monterrey and Guadalajara frequently exceeding 33°C (91°F) during June and July.

“Everyone is aware of that. We are trying to prepare as best we can for it. It’s super difficult conditions to play in that heat, especially for us playing in England, where we don’t experience anything like that,” James said.

“You feel the heat the minute you step outside the hotel. Once you’re out there, you adapt the longer you are there. When you’re settled in one place, you try to limit things where you can. Later kick-offs, when it’s not so hot and humid, would definitely help.”

James noted that some venues, including Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Toronto, are expected to offer milder conditions during next year’s finals. However, he added that pitch quality can also compound the challenges.

“The pitches when we were there weren’t the greatest either, which made it a bit harder, but hopefully by the time the World Cup comes around, that will be better,” he added.