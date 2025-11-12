Mahmudul’s 169 powers Bangladesh to strong lead against Ireland

Bangladesh batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy celebrates after scoring century during the second day of the first Test cricket match against Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 12, 2025. - BCB

SYLHET: Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s career-best 169* stole the show as Bangladesh asserted dominance on the second day of the Sylhet Test against Ireland.

The home side ended the day on 338 for 1, leading Ireland by 52 runs after the visitors were bowled out for 286 on the second morning.

Mahmudul’s commanding innings left the Irish bowlers increasingly frustrated as the day progressed. He shared a 168-run opening partnership with Shadman Islam, who scored 80 off 104 balls, hitting nine fours and a six.

Later, Mahmudul added 170 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque. Mominul remained unbeaten on 80, striking five fours and two sixes off 124 deliveries.

It was Mahmudul’s strokeplay that particularly caught the eye. He drove with elegance and found boundaries through the off-side for most of the day, while also dispatching four sixes over the bowler’s head and midwicket.

Shadman complemented him with energetic batting, rotating the strike effectively and finding boundaries mainly through covers and midwicket. His lone six came down the ground over mid-off.

Mahmudul, returning to the Test side after being dropped, looked more comfortable after reaching his century. He attacked Curtis Campher and part-timer Lorcan Tector with successive fours and sixes, finishing the day with 14 fours and four sixes.

Ireland began the day by losing their final two wickets within the first 13 minutes.

Their total of 286 featured fifties from Paul Stirling and debutant Cade Carmichael, along with contributions in the forties from Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker.

However, the Irish batters were unable to convert good starts into bigger scores against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling on a good batting track.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh’s fielding, however, remained a concern, as they had dropped five catches on the first day.