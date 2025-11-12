Aryna Sabalenka becomes second-highest earner in WTA history

A collage of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has become the second-highest prize money earner in WTA history, surpassing Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams following a stellar 2025 season.

According to official WTA statistics, the Belarusian star earned over $15 million this year alone, bringing her career total to $45.18 million.

Sabalenka now trails only Serena Williams, who leads with $94.82 million in career earnings.

Swiatek is third on the list with $43.64 million, followed by Venus Williams with $42.87 million.

This achievement also marks the first time since Serena that a player in her 20s has reached the top two on the WTA’s all-time earnings list.

The 27-year-old’s consistency across Grand Slam and WTA 1000 events this season has been crucial to her financial milestone. Her victories and deep runs not only boosted her earnings but also reinforced her status as one of the sport’s most dominant figures.

Analysts note that the rising prize money in women’s tennis has accelerated the pace at which players reach historic financial milestones. Currently, ten female players have surpassed the $30 million career mark, with five earning more than $40 million.

Other top earners include Simona Halep ($40.24 million), Victoria Azarenka ($38.89 million), Maria Sharapova ($38.78 million), Petra Kvitova ($37.65 million), Caroline Wozniacki ($36.48 million) and Angelique Kerber ($32.55 million).

Despite the gap to Serena’s record, Sabalenka remains focused on performance rather than prize money. With several prime years ahead, she is expected to continue narrowing the gap and further solidifying her legacy among tennis’s all-time greats.